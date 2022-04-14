Police FC sack head coach Abdallah Mubiru

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Football club has sacked their coach Abdallah Mubiru. He has been replaced by John Luyinda as the interim manager.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the club’s Chief Executive Officer Arinaitwe Katurebe, the club decided to relieve Mubiru of the job after having a poor run of results.

Mubiru’s sacking comes after Police lost three consecutive games against Express FC, Onduparaka, and Mbarara City.

“The board of Police FC has taken the full analysis of the current performance of the team. At the beginning of the season, the ambition and hopes of the club were to win the Uganda Premier League title. As the season progressed, these hopes dashed away.” Katurebe wrote in a statement.

The club also appointed veteran midfielder Tonny Mawejje as an assistant to Luyinda. Mawejje will be doubling as a coach player.

“It’s against this background that the Board has appointed coach John Luyinda as acting head coach. He will be assisted by Tonny Mawejje as a player coach, these changes take immediate effect. Meanwhile, the club will continue to discuss with Mubiru to agree on the way forward for the future of both parties.”

Mubiru joined Police FC in January 2017. In 2020, his contract was renewed and was supposed to stay at the club until 2023.

He leaves the club 13th on the league standings with 24 points in 25 games. Police FC is battling relegation with Bright stars, Mbarara and Tooro United.

*****

URN