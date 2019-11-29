Police director for logistics Godfrey Bangirana replaced

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Godfrey Bangirana, has reportedly been replaced as police director for logistics and engineering.

A reliable source at Naguru police headquarters said Bangirana who was ordered by court to vacate office last Monday after the expiry of his contract, has been replaced by Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP Richard Edyegu.

Bangirana is accused of abuse of office after whistle-blowers petitioned the Inspector General of Government to probe his wealth, expenditure of police money and costs incurred in various police projects under his supervision.

Last year, a whistleblower alleged that Bangirana had doubled the cost used to construct Natete police station that serves as monitoring and control centre for Closed Circuit Television –CCTV cameras particularly for Kampala Metropolitan Police Area covering Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

In October 2016, the then Inspector General of Police –IGP Gen Kale Kayihura castigated Bangirana in the presence of the media and State Minister for Internal Affairs, Obiga Kania, that he had inflated the construction costs for the 1,020 police housing units.

Gen Kayihura declined to read the budget extracts saying they were too exaggerated compared to what had been planned for and given to the fact that the houses were being constructed by crime preventers in partnership with members of the public.

As he was attending the 25th Police Council meeting on Monday last week, the High Court Civil Division ordered Bangirana out of office.

The directive was given by Justice Henrietta Wolayo stopping Bangirana from drawing any salaries and emoluments from government until the conclusion of the main case in which Uganda Young Democrats UYD member, Isaac Maddo, accuses him of wasting taxpayers’ money.

Court ruled that Bangirana’s continued illegal stay in office taints police reputation and any payments drawn by him causes an irreparable damage to public funds.

Police Spokespersons, Fred Enanga and his deputy Polly Namaye could not comment about Bangirana’s replacement but sources said he was replaced by Edyegu before the arrival of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who was at police headquarters commission National CCTV command centre.

******

URN