Police deserter linked to six robberies in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police deserter has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Directorate on allegations that he participated in six robberies in Kampala city. The deserter identified as Martin Bwayo, who deserted the police force seven years ago is connected to four robbery incidents registered in Kampala Southern region particularly in areas of Katwe, Kajjansi, Entebbe and Nateete.

“There are a number of robbery incidents where he has been cited. These incidents have been reported at Katwe and Jinja road policing divisions,” CID spokesperson Charles Twine told Uganda Radio Network-URN in an interview. He added that Bwayo was arrested last night by a team of detectives that has been trailing him since he was released from jail on court bail.

Bwayo was one of the three people arraigned before the court about a fortnight ago on allegations of defrauding US citizen Anastasios Belesis, more than 20 billion Shillings in a gold scam. In Belesis’ case, Bwayo also known as Captain Bob was investigated and charged alongside Enock Katwesigye alias Col Frank and lawyer Simon Peter Musangala.

Police suspect that Bwayo could also have participated in the theft of 4 billion Shillings from a South Sudan businesswoman in Munyonyo in fake dollar transactions, another case that is being investigated at CID headquarters by the economic crime detectives.

“Katwesigye and Bwayo were granted bail just recently after they were charged with obtaining money by false pretense. To our surprise, so many cases are coming up. Bwayo is also being linked to various robberies and we must thoroughly investigate all these allegations,” Twine said.

In his statement at CID headquarters, Belesis said he was connected to Bwayo by one Charles whom he met in Kenya. Charles told Belesis that he knew Ugandans who sell genuine gold and in large quantities.

Bwayo told Belesis that he only deals with registered and recognized mineral companies. The victim was told to register his company, acquire a license from the geological minerals department, a certificate from Uganda Revenue Authority and the National Social Security Fund. All these made Belesis believe he was dealing with genuine gold dealers.

URN