Police constable in Namayingo district arrested for losing gun

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Namayingo district has arrested a police constable Dennis Wakida for losing his gun. Police have also detained four others whose identities have been withheld.

The suspects have been since detained at Namayingo central police station awaiting screening and statement recording.

The gun an AK-47 with an unspecified number of live ammunition was stolen on Wednesday night while Wakida was out of the house to purchase food.

A policeman privy with the incident who spoke on condition of anonymity says that the theft might have been an inside job.

“This newly deployed FFU personnel stay in temporary tents just a few meters away from the main police station, therefore, its unrealistic to imagine that an outsider broke into the camp and sped off with the gun unnoticed. One of us might have taken it intentionally over yet to be known reasons,” he says.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson, James Mubi says that they have clear leads to the prime suspects and gun will be recovered soon.

*****

URN