Police constable commits suicide

Kazo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police constable in Kazo district has committed suicide using his firearm. The deceased is police constable No. 77309, Joel Yesho Chemutai, a police officer attached to Kanoni police station.

Chemutai allegedly shot himself dead in his house on Sunday morning. John Lokooto, the Kazo District Police Commander says that the deceased had breakfast with two of his colleagues at Kanoni trading centre.

He explains that one of the colleagues wanted to buy meat for lunch and left the deceased in the tea room for duty. Lokooto says that at around 10:00 am, someone gave Chemutai’s friend a power bank to deliver to him only to find him lying in a pool of blood on his bed with the gun pointing around his neck.

Lokooto says the deceased signed for the gun with 21 rounds of ammunition but they found it with 20 bullets noting they recovered a spent cartridge from the deceased’s room next to the body.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson says that preliminary investigations show that the deceased had a good working relationship with fellow police officers and the community but looked stressed recently. The deceased’s body is lying at Ruhoko health centre IV in Ibanda pending postmortem.

URN