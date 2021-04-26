Police confirms dismissal of 150 officers over corruption

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The long awaited dismissal of police officers accused of consistently engaging in corrupt and indiscipline tendencies has come to an end after the leadership confirmed showing exit to 153 of its personnel.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech revealed in March that more than 100 police officers were to be expelled from police force for continuously involving themselves in corruption as well as indiscipline activities.

Police Council, Appointments Committee and Police Authority have with effect from today dismissed and discharged 153 police officers in the lower and senior category. Although majority have been dismissed over corruption, others have been relieved of their policing duties on allegations of discrediting police force and behaving scandalously.

Fred Enanga, the force spokesperson has confirmed police’s decision to dismiss and discharge 153 police personnel. Of these, Enanga said 23 were disgracefully dismissed over repeated corrupt trends ranging from 2016 to 2019.

Nevertheless, police were yet to release the names of the expelled personnel but Enanga said 41 have been discharged from police force for consistently being absent without official leave. This is contrary to section 44 (1) code 20 (b) of the Police Act.

“A total of 153 officers accused of misconduct have been dismissed and others are pending dismissal. Six have been discharged over discreditable conduct, five for neglecting their duty and 18 were charged and discharged over scandalous conduct,” Enanga said.

Police Council which is chaired by Inspector General of Police is mandated to suspend, discharge or expel police personnel who engage in acts that are deemed against police standards. Such officers range from Police Constable to Senior Superintendent of Police. But this must be effected after a fair hearing in Police Court and Appellate Court of the force.

Senior officers from Assistant Commissioner of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police can only be dismissed after fair trial by Police Authority which is chaired by Minister for Internal Affairs.

Uganda Radio Network –URN understands that 73 police officers both junior and senior in category have already received their dismissal and discharge letters while others will receive them by close of this week.

URN