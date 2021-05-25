Police commanders warned against misusing fleet vehicles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police commanders have been warned against neglecting and misusing force fleet under their areas of jurisdiction.

In an internal memo that has been shared with all commanders, James Opora, who is also the acting director of police fleet management notes that most commanders are not in control of the fleet under their dominion.

Opora reminds station, district, division and unit commanders that they will be held responsible for any problem that happens to vehicles deployed to their stations. Police have ordered commanders to always be in charge and aware of where vehicles attached to their work station are.

“With great concern, it has come to the attention of fleet management that most commanders have no or little control over fleet attached to your command. You are therefore instructed to take over command and control over your entire fleet,” CP Opora orders.

According to a report shared to Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding NRM’s manifesto achievements for the last five years, the fleet has grown from 9,226 to 11,132 in the period under review. The largest fleet is motorcycles which stand at 9,436.

“There is a growth of UPF fleet from 9,226 to 11,132. Of these, 1,412 are general purpose vehicles, 211 specialized vehicles, 19 construction equipment, 9,436 motorcycles, 53 marine vessels, 3 helicopters and 1 fixed-wing aircraft,” reads the manifesto report.

However, there have been concerns with how the police fleet is being managed. Police directors have accused drivers and sometimes commanders of diverting force vehicles to performing personal duties. Police cars and motorcycles have often been used to carry charcoal, ferry passengers, transport building material and in some cases, such fleet has been used in criminal activities.

Police’s director for health services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga on April 24th this year, accused police drivers of diverting force fleet to smuggling and criminal activities. Dr Byaruhanga said drivers had become big-headed that even commanders hardly condemn their actions.

Opora in the new directives states that all police vehicles must be parked at the station they are attached to if they are not being used for police duties. Police vehicles going out for duties must be booked out by the unit commander or any other assigned officer.

“All police patrol vehicles moving out of the station for official duty must move with a commander. All patrol vehicles equipped with screw seats must always have footrests folded once the crew have disembarked,” CP Opora states.

Commanders have been ordered to always inspect the police fleet attached to their workstations every Monday after the morning parade. Opora has also directed commanders to submit monthly reports about the status of the fleet.

*****

URN