Police charge candidate Amuriat, hunt for his boda rider who knocked DPC down

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbarara has charged the Forum for Democratic Charge Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi with disobeying lawful orders.

Amuriat’s driver Nasuru Basalirwa had also been charged with the same offence of disobeying lawful orders.

They are now hunting for the rider of boda boda motorcycle registration number UEX 650D who was carrying Amuriat and knocked down Mabrara Divisional Police Commander John Rutagira who was trying to stop Amuriat from disobeying orders.

The Rwizi regional Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira in a statement released last night stated that Amuriat started his campaign rallies in Rwizi region from Ntungamo district on December 01, 2020, where he had three rallies in Rwahi, Rwashamire and Kyamate accompanied by Rt Col. Kiiza Besigye, then proceeded to Rwampara district where he was not allowed to hold any rally because it was past campaign time.

Spokesman Kasasira said that on December 2nd, Amuriat moved to Isingiro district as scheduled to hold several scheduled rallies. Kasasira said that before all this they had engaged Amuriat’s campaign team on the routes to be used when entering Mbarara city, and Mbarara district which was his final destination of the day.

The agreed routes to access the city were Nyamitanga, Ruti through Mbarara bypass to Buffalo roundabout then to Kakyeka stadium where his first rally was to be held before moving to Bwizibwera in Kashari in Mbarara district using the Bypass again.

But Amuriat and team allegedly defied this and opted to use porous routes from Isingiro district through Buremba road in Kakoba Division where he was intercepted at Bishop Stuart University around 16:00 hours to thwart his intentions to go through the main business centre of Mbarara city.

Security tried to engage him, but according to the spokesman, Amuriat decided to jump out of his car onto a Boda Boda that was part of his convoy.

Meanwhile, Police is looking for the Boda Boda rider who reportedly knocked down DPC John Rutagira on Wednesday as he was attempting to block the movement of Candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat, who is also the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)Presidential.

Kasasira said that the yet to be identified rider had gone into hiding but that they would charge him with careless driving and causing an accident.

Kasasira said that DPC, Rutagiira, was knocked during the process of stopping Amuriat that resulted into a scuffle and motorcycle registration number UEX 650D that was carrying Amuriat knocked him to the ground though he didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

Kasasira also said that they had also arrested Amuriat’s driver Nasuru Basarirwa aged 36-years, a resident of Natete in Kampala, and charged him of Disobedience of lawful orders and for participating in the protest but was released on Police bond.

Investigations on all these cases were still ongoing pending Prosecution.

Nicholus Atuhairwe, FDC candidate Isingiro North said that police had diverted from the agreed route after they deployed heavily along the agreed routes to intimidate their supporters.

