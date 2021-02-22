Police call centre excites Rwizi region residents

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opening of a toll-free call center by the police has excited residents of Rwizi region. Located at the Rwizi Region Police headquarters at Mbarara central Police station, the call center will serve people from the four regions of Rwizi, Greater Bushenyi, Kigezi and Rwenzori East.

Twelve police personnel that are currently undergoing training under Moses Ekudot, from the Directorate of ICT Police Headquarters to man the center. The call center is part of the wide initiative by the police ICT department to quickly reach out to the public in case of emergencies and fight crime.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson, says officers undergoing training have vast ICT knowledge. He warns those that plan to misuse the service by giving police false information and attack Uganda Police Force as an institution, that they shall be apprehended and charged accordingly.

David Agaba, a Boda boda rider in Ntungamo has welcomed the initiative noting that police officers often give out numbers that need airtime yet people don’t airtime to call private numbers during incidents like fire breakout and accidents.

Donatus Turinawe Eguma, a resident of Kabale district is optimistic there will be a reduction in crime that is on the rise because of the rampant unemployment. He says that center will help people especially in rural areas where is limited access to police services.

Mariam Tusasirwe, a human rights defender wants police to disseminate information and train people especially to the rural areas about the call center and its services

She, however, accuses police of being biased on the phone calls they receive, saying sometimes they consider those behind the calls.

According to the 2019 annual police crime report, Rwizi Region specifically Mbarara recorded the highest number of crimes. Rwizi region recorded 362 cases of Burglary, 210 cases of housebreaking and 120 cases of rape.

URN