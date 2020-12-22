Police block Amuriat from campaigning in Kyegegwa, Kamwenge

Kyegegwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have blocked the Forum for Democratic Change -FDC presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat, from campaigning in Kyegegwa and Kamwenge districts.

According to the Electoral Commission -EC presidential campaign program, Amuriat was supposed to hold his first campaign rally in Tooro Sub-region starting with Kyegegwa district.

However, as he approached Kyegegwa town council, police reinforced by the army blocked his convoy. Amuriat attempted to proceed on foot but the officers forced him to get back into his vehicle.

The officers also used teargas to disperse crowds that had gathered along Kyegegwa-Mubende highway in Kyegegwa town council to see the presidential candidate.

As Amuriat gave up and headed to Kyenjojo for another scheduled rally. While in Kyenjojo, police quickly escorted him out of Kyenjojo town council and ordered him to proceed to Butiiti playground, about 20 kilometers away.

At Butiiti, Amuriat met a handful of voters where he promised to create jobs and end unemployment once elected. He also pledged to end land grabbing in the country by ensuring all rightful owners of land get titles.

Despite the interference from security organs, some FDC supporters in Kyenjojo were delighted to see Amuriat in their district. Habib Kato, a resident of Kyenjojo town council, said they are now convinced that their presidential candidate will win the race and tackle the major problems they are facing including youth unemployment, lack of value for money and corruption.

From Kyenjojo, Amuriat headed to Kamwenge district for his final rally of the day where security blocked him at Kamwenge Secondary School. Police argued that Amuriat was not supposed to hold any rally or procession in Kamwenge town council.

However, Norman Turyatemba from the FDC communications department told insisted that they were cleared by EC to hold rallies in the same districts.

Amuriat is not the only presidential candidate who has been blocked from holding rallies in Tooro. The first was independent presidential candidate, Henry Tumukunde whom police blocked from campaigning in Ntoroko district last month over unclear reasons.

John Katumba, also an independent presidential candidate was blocked from campaigning in Kyenjojo district even when he reached the rally venue -Kyenjojo playground.

On several occasions, Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Region Police Spokesman has reiterated that police would not allow any presidential candidate to hold rallies or processions in busy places like towns and trading to ensure safety of people and their property.

However, on Wednesday, the NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni freely passed through Fort Portal tourism city centre and held a rally at Boma grounds, a few meters away. His supporters crowded major roads and streets as security personnel looked on. Today, Amuriat is scheduled to campaign in the Bunyangabu and Kabarole districts and Fort Portal Tourism City.

URN