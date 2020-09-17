Police battles People Power activists in Kamwokya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are running battles between Police and People Power activists in Kamwokya city suburbs in Kampala protesting the continued provocation by music promoter, Charles Orema alias Sipapa.

Police moved in to disperse the activists when they blocked Old Kira road right from the house belonging to Fred Ssentamu Nyanzi alias Chairman Nyanzi and the offices of the National Unit Platform-NUP party using burning old vehicle tyres.

The activists put up resistance forcing police to use tear gas and live bullets to disperse them leading to running battles. One of the activists accused police of failing to take action against the continued provocation by Sipapa despite filing several complaints at Kira Road Police Station.

They claimed that Sipapa has repeatedly sneaked in the area and fired at them without any provocation. Martin Sseku, one of the protesters told URN that they want the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola to explain to where Sipapa got the firearms he uses to terrorize them.

He also explained that they decided to take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction following the police failure to arrest the provocative music promoter who has repeatedly threatened to kill them.

On Tuesday this week, police used teargas to stop skirmishes involving Sipapa and People Power activists in Kamwokya. Trouble started after Sipapa stormed the area with his gang prompting People power leading to skirmishes with the People power activists.

On September 6th, URN published a story quoting the survivors of the shooting involving Sipapa calling for justice. They claimed that Sipapa had gone to Kamwokya on August 29th, 2020 with two men driving a super custom vehicle registration number UBE 229E who opened fire at them.

Gilbert Mugisha, who operates a shop on Nyanzi’s building, told URN that he was serving his customers around 9 am on the said day when chaos broke out after a group of youth confronted Sipapa accusing him of threatening to shoot them on various occasions.

He explained that two men jumped from Sipapa’s vehicle and started shooting at them directly forcing him to duck for cover. He said one of the bullets hit the doorstep of his shop where he was standing.

On Tuesday, Charles Twine, the Spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate told journalists that they are investigating the accusations brought against the music promoter.

********

URN