Police bans fireworks display in Gulu in honor of city status

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have blocked the move by Gulu municipal officials to display fireworks to celebrate the elevation to a city status. Gulu is one of the municipalities expected to become a city starting on July 1, 2020.

The others are Jinja, Arua, Fort portal, Mbale and Masaka municipalities.

As part of the activities to usher in the city, Gulu municipal officials led by the Speaker Peter Okwera Onen had planned to display fireworks at exactly midnight on July 1st, 2020.

According to the plan, the fireworks display was scheduled to take place at Lacor trading centre, Layibi roundabout, Laliya, Bungatira and Unyama which are main entry points into the municipality.

However, the Aswa region police headquarters has issued a statement cautioning the municipality against the fireworks display saying it is illegal.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson says the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola hasn’t sanctioned the fireworks display adding that anyone found conducting it will be arrested and charged accordingly.

He says security only learnt about the proposed fireworks display after hearing and reading from local radio stations and social media.

Okema also says the fireworks display will likely attract crowds something that contravenes the Health Ministry Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

Peter Okwera Onen, the chairperson of the fireworks display says he was saddened by the blockage noting that police were informed.

He also says they were ready to enforce measures to avoid public gatherings.

Onen however declined to disclose how much money they had budgeted for the event.

