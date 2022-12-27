Police ban night cattle movement in Sebei sub region

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Sebei sub region have enacted a ban on night cattle movements following rampant theft in the three districts of Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo.

Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi region police spokesperson says that the decision was made during the December 20th, 2022 security meeting with the Police Anti-stock theft unit (ASTU), on how to reduce on the cases of livestock theft during the festive season.

The pronouncement followed a cattle theft incident which happened on December 16th, 2022 in Bukwo where five cows were stolen by suspected thugs, and on December 11th in Kween district where 11 cows were stolen at night in Benet sub county.

Chesang explains that the new directive means that the curfew times for livestock movement within Sebei sub region commence from 6:00pm to 6:00am.

Besides the curfew hours, the guidelines also demand everyone moving with livestock in the sub region to avail a letter from the office of the LCI of the places he is coming from and where he is heading to, and a valid photo copy of the national Identity card for both the seller and the buyer.

According to Chesang, the new directive seeks to avert the rising cases of livestock theft which are usually executed during the night and the spread of livestock related diseases.

Isaac Akuson, a resident of Benet sub county appreciated the idea saying it will help curb cattle theft during night hours when the owners are asleep. “It is a good policy because the thieves are now very active during Christmas season,” he said.

URN