Police arrests five thugs in Nansana

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Nansana have arrested five wanted machete-wielding thugs that have been terrorizing the area and neighboring places. Of recent, police in Nansana, Lubigi, Nabweru, and Ganga have been registering complaints of break-ins and attacks on residents by thugs wielding machetes.

Police developed a list of more than a dozen of suspected machete-wielding thugs, but last evening five were arrested with the help of an informer. It is believed that an informer sighted, Julius Ssabagereka, with a television flat screen that had been reported stolen from one of the residents in Nansana East I A zone and tipped off the police.

Nansana police arrested Ssabagereka and he revealed that he had bought it from Isingoma Lwegaba also known as Wasswa.

Luke Owoyesigyire said Lwegaba led to the arrest of the other three suspects he revealed as his accomplices.

“The Nansana Police Division has made significant progress in addressing criminal activities within its jurisdiction. Yesterday the 16th of June 2023, a targeted operation was conducted based on intelligence information, leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a panga-wielding gang responsible for a series of robberies,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police have identified the other three suspects as Ddumba Faizo alias General Faizo, Muwonge Joseph, and Mutebi John. Owoyesigyire said the suspects have been identified as key members of the criminal gang operating in Nansana Division and its neighboring areas.

“The investigations have revealed that this gang has been involved in various criminal activities, including the robbery of televisions, mobile phones, and cash. Their modus operandi involves monitoring individuals in bars and subsequently ambushing them on their way home. The recovered evidence includes two televisions, two pangas used in the robberies, and four suspected stolen mobile phones,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police said the arrested suspects have named Abbu Lukwago alias Abasi who is still at large as their ringleader. Owoyesigyire said they are pursuing leads to locate and apprehend Abasi, as well as any other associates and promoters associated with this criminal network.

Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson said security agencies were determined to apprehend and prosecute thugs terrorizing various parts of Kampala, and its neighborhoods.

He said 102 suspects had been apprehended for robbery at the Northern Bypass and Clock- Tower in the city centre.

URN