Police arrests 3 suspected thugs digging hole in city store

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala police are holding three men accused of digging a hole in Edmond Building with intentions of robbing a merchandise store. The suspects are Adam Ssebugabo, John Ssebaggala and Martin Matovu.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, says the suspects rented a room at Golden Lodge on Lafic Building in Arua Park and waited for night hours to execute their criminal activities.

“They started by digging a hole from the room they had rented in order to connect to a store on Edmond Building,” Owoyesigyire said. He however, said the mission was interrupted because there were some people in the store.

“We ask buildings owners to be very careful and should have security guards that keep patrolling their premises,” Owoyesigyire said.

Ssebaggala the alleged the mastermind of the robbery, says they first studied the place and noticed that Lafic and Edmond buildings are intertwined.

“We visited the lodge and we booked a room that is near the store. We packed our breaking implements and we’re sure that our mission would succeed,” Ssebaggala said while at Kampala Central Police Stations.

According to the suspects, this isn’t their first mission. They told police and journalists that they had previously accessed shops and stores in the City Centre and other places through digging holes in buildings.

Police are considering slapping the suspects with among other offences burglary and robbery. Last week, Local Defense Units- LDU personnel arrested four thugs digging a hole in a building in Nansana West B zone.

URN