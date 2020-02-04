Police arrests 18 suspected drug dealers, smokers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 18 people have been arrested in a police swoop against suspected drug dealers and abusers in various parts of Kampala.

The Monday morning operation was conducted by crime intelligence teams from Jinja Road Police Division backed by police officers from Kyambogo, Banda and Kireka police stations.

Police launched a crackdown following numerous complaints about thugs attacking pedestrians, residents and drivers plying the Ntinda-Kiwatule –Kyambogo routes.

In all the complaints registered at Kyambogo, Banda and Kireka police stations, victims pointed that groups of youth spend day time smoking and distributing suspected narcotic drugs but resort to robbery and theft in evening hours.

Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, also deputy Kampala police spokesperson, said the police team launched a hunt for the suspected drug dealers, smokers and thugs leading to the arrest of 18 people.

Dorcus Rukundo, is among the latest victims of the alleged drug and robbery gangs based in Kyambogo, Banda and Acholi quarters. Rukundo, who was attacked four days ago, said three thugs reigned havoc when she was stuck in jam on the Ntinda-Kiwatule and Kyambogo route.

In her statement, Rukundo said three thugs majorly youth seemingly in their late teens attacked her with clubs and stones. “The men smashed my car with stones and forcefully took the bag I was having in my car. My bag contained five million shillings. They came targeting money and took off after I handed them my bag,” said Rukundo in her statement.

In the Monday operation, police picked several packets and sachets of suspected narcotic drugs and phones believed to be belonging to the victims. A number of people have numerously complained about thugs hitting them in evening hours more especially at Banda and Kyambogo.

Police said it was going to screen the suspects to ensure those who were mere victims of the operation are released. Police are currently compiling records of people who have been raising complaints and would call them to testify in court.

