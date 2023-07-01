Police arrest suspects in Luzira cash robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two suspected robbers linked to the killing of one person in Kampala’s suburbs of Luzira have been arrested by the Police.

The two are believed to have been part of the gang that also injured another person after robbing seventy million shillings from a mobile money agent on Friday night. Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirmed that the suspects are under detention at Jinja Road police station.

The suspects according to Oyango include a UPDF officer identified as Vincent Guma aged 34 years. Vincent Guma is reportedly attached to Kikubamutwe army barracks along Kayunga Road.

Also in detention is, Douglas Mugerwa aged 47. He purports to be a Legal Assistant, and a resident of Lake Side Luzira, Nakawa Division.

“An AK-47 firearm was recovered as evidence. A team of police officers from the Kampala Metropolitan Police East and Jinja Road Police Division visited the crime scene and recorded statements from relevant witnesses.” Onyango said.

The two and others still at large are said to have raided a mobile money shop belonging to one Aggrey Bahati.

Aggrey Bahati together with Annah Nyamukulu were e in the process of closing their Mobile Money outlet when the robbers attacked. Bahati reportedly managed to escape, leaving Nyamukulu trapped inside the shop. The robbers proceeded to break into the shop, stealing seventy million shillings of cash.

According to witnesses, as the robbers were fleeing the scene, they encountered members of the public who attempted to arrest them with their loot. The robbers however shot at them killing one person and injuring the other.

The Police have identified the deceased as Richard Ssenyondo. The injured victim is Betty Nakigudde. Both were shot at around 09:30 pm in Luzira Stage 7 Zone, Nakawa Division, and a Kampala suburb.

Onyango said that the police responded to the sound of gunshots, but they arrested only managed to arrest two of the suspects now in custody.

Police have since taken the body of the deceased, Richard Ssenyondo a businessman residing in Mutungo, Nakawa Division, to the City Mortuary in Mulago for a postmortem examination.

“The injured victim, Nakigudde Betty, has been identified and is receiving medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are pursuing leads to arrest all other accomplices on the run with the money.” Onyango added.

Cases of mobile money raids have been on the rise across the country in the past two months. Recently while presiding over the plenary, the speaker of Parliament Anita Among, decried the rampant cases of mobile money robberies.

She tasked Prime Minister Robbinah Nabanja to follow up to establish why cases are on the increase.

The Jinja Road Police are currently investigating an incident of aggravated robbery and murder that occurred in Luzira. The incident took place on June 30, 2023, at approximately 21:30 hours in Luzira Stage 7 Zone, Nakawa Division, Kampala district. According to reports, Bahati… pic.twitter.com/O3lwVqjYN2 — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) July 1, 2023



URN