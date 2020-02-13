Police arrest suspected Kasolo gang leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is holding two suspected leaders of Kasolo criminal gang that has been terrorising Kawempe residents for over three years. The suspects are Ismah Nyanzi aka Natabula and Abdulla Mabina aka Bashiru, both residents of Kawempe division.

Umar Kitaaka, the Officer in Charge of Kawempe Division, says the duo was arrested on Monday night following a tip off that they were busy terrorising the area after being released from Luzira Prisons where they were locked up for three years.

He says the suspects are accused of attacking Emmanuel Katumba and Festo Kakonge, both residents of Kawempe division. Kitaaka says the criminal gang leaders have been operating along Mbogo road, Kawempe Kutano and Bwaise slum areas, all in Kawempe division.

Kittaka says the suspects have two new files of robbery at Kawempe police station vide SD90/03/11/2019 and SD95/09/02/2020. Emmanuel Katumba, who is said to have been attacked by the criminal gang members, told URN on his sick bed at Horizon Health care in Kawempe that three men waylaid him near his shop.

They reportedly hit him with a paver and he fell down. They took off with Shillings 1.3 million and a Samsung phone. Festo Kakonge, who is also nursing wounds at Zukulu hospital in Kawempe, said he was hit with weighing scale stone and fell down. The suspects fled with his money and mobile phone.

*******

URN