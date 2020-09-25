Police arrest Bobi Wine’s bodyguards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have arrested two bodyguards of Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi wine. The arrested have been identified as Rashid Kavuma and a colleague only identified as Ashraf.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire tells Uganda Radio Network that the two are being held at Wandegeya police station on charges of assaulting police officers and that investigations are are going on.

Kavuma was arrested near the court of appeal at Twed Towers where he was waiting for his boss and Ashraf was arrested immediately after the court hearing when he was getting out of the court.

The court had summoned Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu for a hearing about the controversies surrounding his National Unity Platform-NUP party, which he took over from Moses Nkonge Kibalama.

According to an eyewitness Shamim Nabakooza who was together with Kavuma, the police came to them and said they should not be where they were standing. She says that when they were trying to move outside the building, one of the police man called others and they forcefully arrested Kavuma.

Nabakooza adds, “They have arrested him like a criminal yet they were moving out peacefully. They have kicked him and sprayed red pepper in his eyes.”

The two were put on a police truck and taken away amidst tight security on the truck he was taken in.

*****

URN