Police arrest Aponye’s driver Buyinza Isabirye

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Buyinza Isabirye, the driver of the late Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye, is in custody at Ntungamo Police Station on allegations of reckless driving. Nyegamehe, a prominent businessman lost his life in a road accident at Itojo along the Ntungamo-Kabale road last week.

His V8 Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UBF 300Z collided with a Fuso truck registration number UAZ 767D. Aponye, who is being laid to rest today in Kigo village, Muhanga town council in Rukiiga district, was accompanied by his brother and Buyinza in the vehicle.

Both Aponye’s brother and Buyinza sustained injuries and were rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment. After stabilizing, police took Buyinza into custody. According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region police spokesperson, Buyinza has been detained as investigations are conducted into possible negligence that may have led to the fatal accident.

Kasasira says that the police, including traffic officers, crime investigators, and forensics, revisited the accident scene and gathered additional evidence, and the case file has been forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for review and advice on the next steps.

Kasasira also stated that efforts are underway to locate the driver of the Fuso truck, which was loaded with Irish potatoes. He explains that investigators have identified the owner and are urging them to identify the driver to assist in the ongoing investigations. Initial reports from the police attributed the accident to speeding and the absence of warning signs.

URN