Police arrest 25 Tororo vendors tyre burning during demo

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Tororo district are holding 25 vendors who were arrested for allegedly staging illegal demonstrations in Tororo town.

The vendors closed their lock ups in demands for the proper management of the park including payment of utilities, among others.

The 25 vendors were arrested on Monday after they staged a demonstration in the middle of town and stormed the council hall demanding for explanations as to why municipal council tendered out rent collection of the park to a Malaba based firm without their knowledge.

This is where Police commanded by Rodgers Chebene, the Tororo district Commander arrested them together with their Association Chairperson Sam Omuga.

Speaking before being arrested, Omuga indicated that the park has a registered SACCO that would have been given the tender to collect rent but instead municipal bypassed them which is why they staged a demonstration as a call for the negotiations with municipal council to reconsider their decision and hand over the rent collection to them.

Chebene told reporters that their arrest followed the burning of tyres at the park lane which he says is a threat to people’s business

“I have no problem with your peaceful demonstration, but my problem is burning the tyres in the middle of a small town like Tororo which would result into a fire outbreak hence gutting people’s businesses.” the DPC said.

He noted that he will charge them and arraign them before court for prosecution.

Although the Tororo Municipality Mayor John Opio condemned the burning of tyres, he condemned the arrests saying they were not the solution for people who had come to seek for negotiation and dialogue.

********

URN