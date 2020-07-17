Police Air Wing trains floods, medical rescue teams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force Air Wing has set up units to handle floods, medical and terrorism evacuations.

Col. Ham Kaija, the commandant of police Air Wing said terrorism, medical and floods rescue teams have been trained so that police can match their counterparts in other countries in terms of responding to emergencies.

The medical rescue team according to Col Kaija is also equipped with skills of evacuating people who are involved in tragedies like multiple crashing and other disasters involving a big number of people. The rescue mission Col Kaija says must be done in not more than five minutes.

Col. Kaija said the terrorism rescue team has been trained to conduct operations in places where there are many tall buildings. He adds that they have prepared the anti-terrorism team because terrorism can be carried out in malls that attract a big number of people.

Col Kaija said without such specialized teams, the police force particularly the air wing would be nothing. Police want to prepare for situations like the July 11, 2010 twin bombings in Kampala that killed over 70 people.

Police also adds that they must be prepared for scenarios like terrorists attack on Westgate Mall in Kenya where more than 60 people were killed. For all those specialized units, Col Kaija said the Air Wing has trained a team of 85 people who include technicians, pilots, medical rescuers and paratroopers.

“We have a number of them [helicopters]. They differ on size. We have six and 14 seater helicopters. We also have a fixed-wing called Lavante. But will not talk much about it because it hasn’t been inaugurated,” Col Kaija said.

For rescues in flooded areas, police Air wing has a team that would land on the ground using ropes in case people stranded or team on the ground needs help but vehicles cannot access the place.

Besides, police can fix the ‘Bambi’ bucket with at least 2,000 litters on a helicopter and help to extinguish the fire.

