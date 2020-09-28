Poland coach Jerzy Brzeczek infected with COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The Polish Football Association (PZPN) announced Saturday evening that the national team coach Jerzy Brzeczek had tested positive for coronavirus.

“The coach has a fever, there are no other symptoms of the infection. Jerzy Brzeczek will be tested for coronavirus every two days and if the result is negative, the coach will leave the quarantine. On Wednesday all coaching staff will undergo tests but we are in touch with all members of the team and we didn’t get signals so far that anyone had a problem,” said the spokesperson of the PZPN Jakub Kwiatkowski in the interview for Polish media.

On October 7, Poland will face Finland in a friendly game in Gdansk. Four days later the team coached by Brzeczek will play against Italy in the Nations League, while on October 14 they host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wroclaw.

“We don’t know if the coach will take part in the camp but his infection won’t affect the plans of the team. Moreover, the coach is able to do some things virtually,” added the PZPN’s spokesperson.

XINHUA