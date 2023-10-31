Poetry for mental health, justice, and dignity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Winnie Nantongo, a gifted poet, is on a mission to channel the emotive power of poetry and storytelling into a force for advocating crucial societal issues. Her recently published second book, “Dining with the Enemy,” is more than a profound exploration of her journey—it serves as a platform to address pressing concerns like mental health, justice, and human dignity

Nantongo uses the medium of poetry to tackle critical issues that resonate deeply with people, including mental health and oppression. She acknowledges that while she often writes for herself, she recognizes the multitude of voices out there seeking resonance in their own experiences.

In “Dining with the Enemy,” Nantongo’s verses delve into the intricacies of the human psyche. Her poems traverse the terrain of love, heartbreak, struggle, and resilience, providing a window into the often-tumultuous world of mental health. By sharing her own experiences and emotions, Nantongo aims to destigmatize mental health issues and encourage others to open up without fear.

This collection of poetry is not merely a compilation of beautiful verses but a potent instrument of social commentary. Nantongo’s words navigate the complexities of justice and human dignity, addressing themes of betrayal, identity, and societal expectations. Her poetry urges readers to question the status quo and champion the causes of justice and human rights. Through storytelling, Nantongo empowers individuals to stand up for their rights and those of others.

Winnie Nantongo’s commitment to using her passion for poetry and storytelling for advocacy extends beyond “Dining with the Enemy.” Her previous work, “The Lover and Her Human,” explored themes of love, growth, and identity. With her latest collection, she expands her artistic horizons to encompass even more critical topics.

Nantongo believes that the world can become a better place when individuals focus on cultivating personal value and sharing that value with others. Her poetic vision resonates not only through her verses but in her dedication to making a positive impact on society.