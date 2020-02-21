PM Rugunda reassures Kadaga on Jinja-Kampala Expressway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has said that building of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway remains a key government priority and is on agenda for the upcoming cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday 24 February 2020.

Rugunda reassured Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who raised the issue of the Jinja-Kampala highway as she chaired a Busoga Forum meeting with Premier and his officials.

“I have urged him to find funds for construction of the Kampala-Jinja highway. Although it’s the main artery to the sea port, it’s a nightmare for all and is negatively impacting economic activities in the East,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga implored the Prime Minister to deploy extra efforts in urging Government to construct the Kampala-Jinja express high way, which was to have commenced in 2015.

Early this week, Kadaga threw out a proposal by the Finance Ministry to borrow 108.5m Euros from the Commercial and Imperial Bank of China to finance oil roads until the issue of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway is resolved.

“I am afraid I cannot send this (loan proposal) to the committee,” she told State Minister of Finance David Bahati in parliament.