PM Nabbanja directs Busia to hire services of Tororo district commission

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has directed Busia district to hire the services of Tororo District Commission and recruit parish chiefs.

The term of the Busia district service commission expired in August last year and since then the district has failed to constitute another commission.

The district has 63 parishes out of which twenty eight-28 lack substantive parish chiefs, which threatens to derail the implementation of the Parish Model program.

The Parish Development Model is a government program that seeks to organize and deliver public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at the parish level.

Nabbanja was on Thursday addressing local leaders at Madibira Primary School playground during the mobilization of local leaders and other stakeholders to embrace the program ahead of the national launch.

She said that the parish chiefs are pivotal in the implementation of the parish model program and the district must recruit substantive chiefs with immediate effect.

Stephen Mugeni Wasike, the Busia LCV Chairperson told the Prime Minister that in August 2021, the Busia district council approved three nominees to the district service commission and forwarded the names to the Public Service Commission for confirmation.

However to date, the Public Service Commission is yet to confirm the nominees.

Vincent Barasa, the LCII Chairperson Sikuda Parish in Sikuda sub-county says that they are worried about missing the program due to lack of parish chiefs.

Stephen Mayende, the LCV Councilor for Bulumbi Sub County says that they have around 4 parishes that lack substantive parish chiefs.

Victoria Rusoke, the State Minister of Local Government cautioned the district leaders to desist against acts of corruption during the recruitment exercise of the parish chiefs.

*****

URN