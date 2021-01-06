Plight of children with nodding syndrome dominates campaigns in Omoro

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliamentary candidates in Omoro district have focused their campaigns on addressing the plights of children with nodding syndrome in the area.

Many cases of nodding disease have been reported in Odek sub county. According to records, there are more than 200 children affected by the disease.

The candidates have pledged to lobby support from the government for the re-opening of the Nodding disease treatment centre in the area after it was closed for a year over lack of funds.

Eng. Terence Odonga of Forum for Democratic Change for Omoro county parliamentary seat says the inadequate funding and support to the victims demonstrates lack of good political will.

He noted that the rehabilitation centre needs to be opened to provide care and treatment to the children with the disease to save them from the mysterious conditions and deaths.

Betty Laika, an independent candidate for Omoro district woman parliamentary seat has equally pledged to rally support from the development partners for the centre.

Catherine Lamwaka, the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament Omoro district says that she will lobby the government for support for reopening of the centre.

However, the State Minister for Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Moriko Kaduchu had ruled out any possibility of reopening the centre until the development partner hands over the facility.

The Omoro district secretary for health and education, Caroline Nyakorach however says that the development partners have handed over the facility to the district.

“We have informed the central government about the appealing conditions of these children but the delay now is worrying that we have continued to lose some of these children” Nyakorach explained.

Jacob Okello, the chairman LCIII for Odek sub county has appealed to the leaders in the district to prioritize support for the families with children battling with the disease.

Okello revealed that 6 of the children with the disease in the two parishes of Lamola and Palaro died last year with the recent incident in late December while others remain in appalling conditions.

However, with 6,000 eligible voters in the sub county, the different parliamentary candidates have focused attention in the area as the country goes for elections on the 14th January this year.

Jacob Oulanyah, the incumbent and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament will contest four candidates who include, Eng. Terence Odonga of FDC, Olala Andrew Obong, Independent, Abok Secondo Okot, NUP and Julius Okello of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT.

Lamwaka will battle it out with Prosy Alanyo Owiny of FDC, Lanyero Pamela an Independent candidate, Ambassador Betty Akeck Okulu Independent, Betty Kilama DP, Sophie Akera, Independent and Betty Laika also Independent candidate.

*****

URN