PLE: Boys ‘outsmart’ girls, but exam malpractice on increase

🔵 SMS PROCESS FOR RESULTS

✳ Open SMS. Type PLE <space> Index no

✳ Send to 6600. For example PLE 003400/001 and send to 6600

✳ Each SMS costs Sh500

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has directed that all schools should maintain the fees charged from last term, as government prepares to come out with a positioin before term starts next week. Janet Museveni said this while releasing the the long-awaited 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

In the PLE results released by the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), more children qualified to join post primary schools; boys performed better than girls; there was an improvement in English and Maths.

According to the results summary, more candidates obtained Division 1 and Division 2 than in 2020. The overall pass levels are comparable between the two years.

In terms of numbers, 714,702 candidates passed the PLE compared to 659,910 the previous year. Overall, therefore, more pupils qualify to join the post-primary institutions than the previous year.

Candidates’ overall Performance by Divisional Grades

DIV 2022 2020 NO. CUM. CUM% NO. CUM. CUM% 1 114,617 114,617 14.1 81,864 81,864 11.1 2 357,799 472,416 58.2 334,711 416,575 56.7 3 146,583 618,999 76.2 146,142 562,717 76.6 4 95702 714,702 88.0 97,193 659,910 89.8 U 97,109 811,810 12.0 74,878 74,878 10.2 TOTAL 811,810 734,788

UNEB ED Dan Odongo said examination practices are yet to be rooted out, and said they are looking at new policy that will hand out harsher punishment.

“Scouts and Examiners reported a number of cases of suspected external assistance rendered to candidates by third parties inside the examination rooms and smuggling of information relevant to the examination by some of the candidates,” Odongo said.

He revealed that security also arrested some distributors and teachers who cut open question paper envelopes in order to access question papers in the districts of Mukono, Gomba, Mpigi and the greater Masaka areas. A number of these have been arrested and charged in Courts of Law under the relevant sections of the UNEB Act, 2021.

CLICK TO GET FULL RESULTS PRESS STATEMENT

PLE was conducted on November 8th and 9th, 2022, with a total of 832,810 candidates registered from 14,153 examination centers. Of these, 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males. Of these, 583,769 were funded under the Universal Primary Education-UPE program, and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.

Marking PLE ended before Christmas. Marking took place at 13 centers involving 5,544 examiners.

Tweets by UNEB_UG

Tweets by kyobesarah

****

RELATED STORY