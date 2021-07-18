Plan to modernize Dar es Salaam completed

Dar, Tanzania | Xinhua | Preparations for a new master development plan aimed at improving and modernizing Tanzania’s congested commercial capital of Dar es Salaam has been completed, a senior official said Saturday.

William Lukuvi, the minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, said the new master plan will replace the outdated version of 1979.

Speaking at a meeting with Dar es Salaam regional leaders and senior land officers, Lukuvi said the commercial capital is congested and there is no space for construction of structures, including residential houses.

The new master plan will help to improve residential areas by construction of high-rise buildings, said the minister.

He said the National Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands will release loans to the residents in the commercial capital for carrying out land surveys for construction of residential houses, noting the new master plan also addresses the issue of land conflicts that have occurred in some parts of the city.

Lukuvi also directed the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Amos Makalla to set a date for the launch of the new master plan.

Dar es Salaam is the most populous city in Tanzania, with a population of around 6 million.

