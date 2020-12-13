Plan B not necessary – Mugisha Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There will be no need to invoke Col. Kizza Besigye’s plan B to oust President Yoweri Museveni from power come January 14th, 2020, Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party presidential candidate has said.

This comes a day after the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat vowed to invoke Besigye’s plan B should Museveni temper with the 2021 general elections.

Muntu who is currently campaigning in Bugisu region says they don’t need plan B to oust Museveni from power but need to change the mindset of Ugandans about the incumbent regime.

He told voters at Busamaga Church of Uganda playground in Mbale city on Sunday that Museveni’s government has worked tirelessly to fail institutions in the country, adding that the country needs good services in the areas of health, education and security, which the current regime has failed to provide.

Mugisha blamed Museveni’s overstay in power for the rampant corruption in the country.

