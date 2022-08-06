PLA Eastern Theater Command launches unprecedented live-fire joint exercises around Taiwan Island

Nanjing, China | Xinhua | The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) this week conducted joint combat exercises and training around the Taiwan Island on an unprecedented scale.

In the long-range live-fire drills held at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, new models of rockets were fired by the theater command’s army, hitting targets with precision in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait. Desired results have been achieved.

In the afternoon, strikes involving various types of conventional missiles were launched by the theater command’s rocket force, targeting designated maritime areas to the east of the Taiwan Island. All the missiles hit targets with great precision. The force’s ability to launch precision strikes and perform area-denial tasks was tested.

The theater command’s air force and naval aviation corps flew more than 100 warplanes including fighters and bombers to conduct combat training exercises such as joint reconnaissance, aerial refueling, airspace control, and strikes on ground targets.

Over 10 destroyers and frigates from the navy of the theater command conducted joint blockade operations in waters off the Taiwan Island.

Liu Dongkun, a senior officer of the theater command, said the forces have demonstrated their brave and invincible fighting spirit.

Liu said the forces will firmly fulfill their tasks entrusted by the Party and the people and resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. ■