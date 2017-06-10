IN THE INDEPENDENT: Behind Museveni, Kenyatta, Magufuli moves in $3.5bn pipeline deal

The top stories In the Independent this week :

COVER STORY

Pipeline politics: Behind Museveni, Kenyatta, Magufuli moves in US$ 3.5bn deal.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Deal on US$2.3bn Standard Gauge Rail near: Kenya-Uganda in final discussions with Chinese bank.

THE LAST WORD

Will liberty take root in Africa?: Number of elected presidents has since 1975 grown from 3 of 46 to 47 of 48.

BUSINESS

Scramble for Shs 90 trillion in oil deals: Ugandan firms in fight against foreigners.

RWANDA

Bank of Kigali seeks foreign listing: Nairobi, Johannesburg, London under consideration.

RWANDA

RSSB injects Rwf200m in survivor’s house rehabilitation.

RELIGION

Uganda Martyrs day : A celebration of faith by people from all walks of life.

BUSINESS

Tax hike in Kampala: Traders say increase in taxes, fees, will increase the cost of doing business

Vivo Energy gets new boss:He promises to invest more in the one-stop shops.

SOCIETY

Being cruel to be kind: Making people feel bad can be a strategy for helping them.

HEALTH

Want to know if someone is sick?: Listen to your brain, scientists say after new research.

ARTS

Black face white mask Rukundo’s goes under the skin of colour perceptions.

Laba! festival brings Ubuntu spirit to city.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Barbara Nankya mothers abandoned babies: Barbara Nankya Mutagubya was appointed the Executive Director of Sanyu Babies Home (SBH) when she was just 24 years old and just a few months out of University in 1982.

MOTORING

Corolla iM review: Sorry nothing new!