Pilgrims walk 100 kilometers ahead of Irwa, Okello Martyrdom commemoration

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five pilgrims who set off on foot from Gulu City to commemorate the martyrdom of Daudi Okello and Jildo Irwa have now covered 114 kilometers of the total 164 kilometers journey to Wi-Polo Paimol martyrs Shrine in Agago district.

The pilgrims embarked on the long walk of faith on Sunday morning from Holy Rosary Catholic Parish ahead of the 102nd-anniversary prayers for the martyrs held annually on October 20th.

This year’s celebration will be marked under the theme “Martyrdom of Daudi and Jildo: Healer of Covid-19”.

Solomon Alunyu, who is making a pilgrimage at the martyr’s shrine for the fifth year in a row, says he embarked on the journey to pray for total healing from the current covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Alunyu and his colleagues first covered 48 kilometers from Gulu city to Ogom Parish in ogom sub-county, Pader district where they rested before covering another 61 kilometers on their second day to Kitgum Municipality.

The graduate of Information Technology and a catechist at Minja Opit parish in Omoro district says the past pilgrimage has brought blessings in his life and that of his family, a reason he has continued to undertake the spiritual journey.

“I have received numerous blessings including studying ICT at Bugema University and becoming a catechist ever since I embarked on spiritual foot pilgrimage. My intension is to use this year’s walk to pray for an end to the current coronavirus disease [Covid-19] pandemic in the country,” Alunyu told URN in an interview on Tuesday.

Christopher Ayoo, another pilgrim from Minakulu Sub County in Oyam district who is trekking for the first time says he is using the pilgrimage to strengthen his faith in Christianity and also praying for an end to covid-19.

Ayoo says it’s a miracle for him to have covered more than 100 kilometers in just two days.

Ayoo and four other pilgrims on Tuesday rested in Kitgum Matidi before embarking on their final 50 kilometers journey to Paimol Wipolo Martyrs shrine in Paimol Sub-county on Wednesday.

According to Rev Fr Joseph Okumu, the Rector of Wipolo Martyrs shrine in Paimol, this year’s celebration will be held scientifically because of the current covid-19 pandemic in the country and across the globe.

Rev Fr Okumu says unlike in the past years where thousands of Christians from all walks of lives throng the martyrs’ shrine, this time around, the numbers will be restricted in line with the health Ministry guidelines to curb the spread of covid-19.

He says preparation is already in high at the shrine to ensure that that it is safe for Christians to pray next week but notes that consultation is still on-going for the exact numbers of Christians expected to attend.

He says the martyrs’ shrine is spacious and has adequate running water facilities but notes that they are still lacking enough thermometer guns for monitoring the various Christians who will turn up next week.

Blessed Okelo and Irwa were Acholi catechists killed around 1918 for devoting their lives in teaching Christianity. They were beatified by his holiness Pope John Paul II on October 20, 2002, among the 22 other Roman Catholic martyrs in Uganda.

URN