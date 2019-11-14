PICTORIAL: Sebunya-Rema Namakula kwanjula

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Hamza Sebunya took a second step to wedding Ugandan musician Rema Namakula, when he was introduced to her parents in a traditional ceremony called ‘Kwanjula’. Looking elegant, she shared photographs on Facebook of the joyful ‘Introduction’ held at her parent’s home in Nabbingo Battaka, a month after her Kukyala was held.

She recently abandoned long time partner, Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo, to move into Sebunya’s home. Kenzo has not hidden his disappointment, but today sent Rema a ‘congratulation message’. (see message bottom)

After the Kwanjula today, she posted her photographs on her facebook page and twitter, saying in on of the posts, “This is the day the Lord has Made.”

Rema, as she is popularly known, started her music career as a backup artist for a Ugandan musician Bebe Cool in Gagamel crew, however she separated from Bebe Cool in 2013 and that was the beginning of her solo music career. That year she released ‘Oli Wange’ which was written by Nince Henry which made her popular in the music industry of Uganda. (see Kukyala photographs page 2)