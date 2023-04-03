PICTORIAL: Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse consecrated as third Bishop of Muhabura Diocese

Kisooro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse was consecrated as the third Bishop of Muhabura Diocese on Sunday. The consecration and enthronement ceremony took place at 10:57 AM at St. Andrews Cathedral Seseme in Kisoro district.

The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, presided over the ceremony. Bishop Mbitse has succeeded Cranmer Mugisha, who retired early in 2021. Bishop Mugisha was originally scheduled to retire in 2024.

During the service, Bishop Dan Zoreka of Kinkiizi Diocese delivered a sermon in which he advised Bishop Mbitse to avoid any actions that could lead to conflicts among Christians and clergy in the diocese. Our reporter attended the function and captured images of the ceremony.

Your Excellency, @jessica_alupo, we are grateful for your coming.

Extend our deepest gratitude to H.E the President, Gen. @KagutaMuseveni.

Thank him supporting the ministry of our Bishops. He has indeed supported our Church and God’s people entrusted to his leadership. pic.twitter.com/O9sFf43EAY — Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba (@Archbp_COU) April 2, 2023



URN