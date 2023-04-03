Monday , April 3 2023
Home / NEWS / PICTORIAL: Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse consecrated as third Bishop of Muhabura Diocese

PICTORIAL: Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse consecrated as third Bishop of Muhabura Diocese

The Independent April 3, 2023 NEWS Leave a comment

Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu presided over the ceremony of consecration. Photo @MuhaburaDiocese

Kisooro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse was consecrated as the third Bishop of Muhabura Diocese on Sunday. The consecration and enthronement ceremony took place at 10:57 AM at St. Andrews Cathedral Seseme in Kisoro district.

The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, presided over the ceremony. Bishop Mbitse has succeeded Cranmer Mugisha, who retired early in 2021. Bishop Mugisha was originally scheduled to retire in 2024.

During the service, Bishop Dan Zoreka of Kinkiizi Diocese delivered a sermon in which he advised Bishop Mbitse to avoid any actions that could lead to conflicts among Christians and clergy in the diocese. Our reporter attended the function and captured images of the ceremony.

Rt.Rev.Godfry Mbitse now confiormed the 3rd Bishop of the Diocese of Muhabura. Photo: @MuhaburaDiocese
After consecration and enthronement of Rt. Rev. Godfrey Mbitse as the 3rd Bishop of Muhabura Diocese at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Seseme in Kisoro District. Photo: @Archbp_COU


*****

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved