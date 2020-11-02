PICTORIAL: President Museveni nominated to contest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has been dully nominated as a presidential candidate.

“I, Justice Simon Byabakama, declare Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa, a duly nominated presidential candidate for the 2021 general election..,” announced the Electoral Commission chairman.

Soon after he was nominated, President Museveni warned people threatening violence, and urged Ugandans to take the COVID-19 panemic seriously.

“I hear people saying all manner of things that I’m already president and want to come back, they are planning all sorts of stupid things to disrupt the process. You’ll bring yourself problems, we shall deal with you. Nobody should be intimidated by these crooks,” he said.

He added that, “No one is better than us when it comes to fighting and fighting weapons. NRM fought to bring peace and so we don’t play. I would like to encourage everybody to maintain peace. If you want to bring chaos here, you will regret it. We don’t play.”

After nomination, the Chairman of the ruling Party will launch the NRM manifesto for 2021-2026, anchored on the theme “Securing Your Future” at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Nationwide campaigns start on November 9th.

