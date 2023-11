Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was a lot of fanfare Friday as opposition political party National Unity Platform (NUP) launched their party headquarters at Makerere Kavule, in Kampala.

Former presidential candidate Col Kizza Besigye was one of several guests that witnessed the grand opening.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the President of NUP hailed Besigye for his dedication to the politics of Uganda.