Physical infrastructure committee to investigate Isimba bridge construction

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has referred the Isimba Dam Bridge matter to the Physical infrastructure committee for scrutiny.

Last month, Kadaga told MPs that 24 Billion shillings meant for the construction of Isimba Dam Bridge had been misappropriated.

Commissioned in March, the 183MW Isimba Hydro Power Project is located 4km downstream of Simba Falls on the River Nile, approximately 50km downstream of the Source of the Nile.

The bridge was meant to run from Kayunga to Kuva Island and another from Kuva Island to Kamuli side.

Presenting a statement in Plenary on Thursday, Peter Lokeris, the State Minister for Minerals said as at 30 November 2019, the overall progress of works on the bridge was approximately 22% complete. He says the remaining 78% of the works is expected to be completed by 31 December 2020.

James Waluswaka the Bunyole west said that construction of the bridge was halted because the contractor is demanding 35 million dollars for project.

Kadaga referred the matter to Parliament committee on physical infrastructure should visit the site and report to Parliament.