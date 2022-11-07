PHOTOS: Ugandan pilot, Russian killed in plane crash

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Debris of a plane that crashed in the forests of South Kivu in the DRC last week have been found. The private business plane is believed to be the one that was being flown by Ugandan pilot Capt. Jackson Khiira and a Russian colleague, that was reported missing last Friday.

According to security sources that The New Vision quoted, the debris was discovered on Sunday. According to The New Vision, the flight was carrying goods from Kasese to Lilungu in South Kivu, Eastern DRC.

The crash is the 2nd reported in the region in the past week.

The death toll from a Tanzanian plane crash into Lake Victoria on Sunday morning has risen from three to 19.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) stated earlier that Precision Air flight number 5H-PWF from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba was involved in the landing accident at 8:45 a.m. local time (0545 GMT).

“The aircraft landed in water short of the runaway about 500 meters before the threshold,” said the statement.