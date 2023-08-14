PHOTOS: Speaker Among welcomes Muhoozi Kainerugaba to Teso region

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential advisor for special duties and head of the MK movement Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is in Bukedea where he has embarked on a tour of the Teso subregion.

He was received on arrival today by the Speaker Anitah Among, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and up to 300 MPs. The parliament team at the weekend were guests of the Speaker as she unveiled her upcountry home.

