Monday , August 14 2023
PHOTOS: Speaker Among welcomes Muhoozi Kainerugaba to Teso region

The Independent August 14, 2023 NEWS Leave a comment

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential advisor for special duties and head of the MK movement Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is in Bukedea where he has embarked on a tour of  the Teso subregion. 

He was received on arrival today by the Speaker Anitah Among, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and up to 300 MPs. The parliament team at the weekend were guests of the Speaker as she unveiled her upcountry home.

