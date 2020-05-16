Petroleum Authority gets new board of directors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu inaugurated a new board of directors to the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.

The new board which includes members from the old board is expected to steer the Authority for the next your years.

This is the second board of directors for the authority.The new Board was appointed by the President and approved by Parliament as per the Petroleum Act, 2013.

The Act provides that the PAU will have a board of seven (7) members and that, at least three (3) members of the board shall be women.

Dr. Jane N. Mulemwa who served on the first inaugural board retained her position as board chairperson. A statement from the Petroleum Authority says Doreen Kabasindi Wandera and city lawyers Kiryowa Kiwanuka retained their positions on the board.

The new members to the board are Bernard Ongodia the Principal of the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) and Dr. Kevin Aanyu, a lecturer in the department of Geology and Petroleum studies at Makerere University.

Others on the board are Dr. Noble Ephraim Banadda a Chemical Engineer, and Lynda Biribonwa an Environment, Health, Safety and Quality Management professional.

Dr. Mary Gorreti Kitutu tasked the new board to steer the sector to ensure the Final Investment Decision (FID) is achieved.

“You are coming on board at a critical time when the Ministry and the Authority are steering the upstream and midstream sector towards FID. It is also critical for the Authority to look beyond FID and adequately prepare for how the sector will operate post this milestone. You are therefore encouraged to ensure the right systems, processes and people are in place to steer the petroleum sub sector forward,” she said.

The Board chairperson, Dr. Jane Mulemwa commended the president for having retained her and other members of the old board. She said it was vital that some of the members of the outgoing board are retained on the new one.

“The composition of the new board clearly shows that the president followed our recommendation and consequently we have three old members Mr. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Ms. Doreen Kabasindi and myself being reappointed alongside four (4) new members,” she noted.

Dr. Mulemwa said the new governing board comes into office at a time when the country is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic and a time when the Oil companies are about to take the Final Investment Decision (FID). The Final Investment Decision is expected to unlock the current stalemate in the Oil and Gas sector as the country strives to get oil and gas finds out of the ground.

“As a new board, we commit to work with integrity and build on the achievements of the pioneer board, steer the Authority through this COVID-19 pandemic, ensure that Ugandans have optimal participation and ensure that the petroleum resources contribute to the early eradication of poverty and create everlasting value to society,” said Dr Mulemwa.

