Petrol bomb trial of 32 NUP supporters flops

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The trial in which 32 supporters of the National Unity Platform are accused of being in illegal possession of explosive devices has failed to kick off today at the Uganda People’s Defense Forces General Court Martial in Makindye.

The trial failed because two of the accused persons were absent; Swaibu Katabi on grounds that he is unwell while Muhydin Kakooza had reportedly been taken for a mental examination as earlier ordered by court when he became chaotic in the previous session which resulted into an order for his examination.

The duo is jointly charged with 30 others; Yasin Ssekitoleko alias Machete, Robert Christopher Rugumayo, Ronald Mayiga, Patrick Mwase, Simon Kijambo, Abdu Matovu, Richard Nyombi, Olivia Lutaaya, Ronald Kijambo, Sharif Kalanzi, Joseph Muwonge, Mesach Kiwanuka, Abdalla Kintu, Umar Emma Kato and Musa Kavuma.

Others accused persons are Ibrahim Wandera, Asbert Nagwere, Steven Musakulu, Jimmy Galukande, Paul Muwanguzi, Kenneth Kamanya, Sharif Matovu, Shafiq Ngobi, Davis Mafabi, Abdallah Hakim Gibusiwa, Livingstone Katushabe Kigozi, Obalai Siraji Mudebo, Joseph Muganza and Stanley Lwanga.

Army prosecutors accuse the group and others still at large to have been in illegal possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices which are ordinarily the monopoly of the defense forces.

The prosecutors allege that the crime was committed between November 2020 and May 2021 in areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Natete and Kampala Central.

The group on Monday appeared before the court presided over by Lt General Andrew Gutti at Makindye, where the trial was expected to kick off. However, the case didn’t proceed.

The lawyers representing the suspects Abdullah Kiwanuka and George Musisi informed court that they had not been served with the evidence the Prosecutors want to rely on for trial .

Court has also heard that the Defense lawyers had express instructions to proceed with hearing of the case in the absence of the two other suspects.

However, in reply, the army prosecutors led by Lt Col Raphael Mugisha opposed the request by the defense to proceed hearing the case in the absence of two suspects, saying that it will not be fair and just in criminal matters.

On the issue related to failure to share the evidence they intend to rely on, Mugisha noted that they are willing to share it with the defense and promised that they pass through the Prosecutors office after Court.

As a result, Gutti adjourned the case to tomorrow Tuesday with hopes that the two accused persons will be present and documents shared to the defense.

However, shortly after the adjournment, Kiwanuka and Musisi went to the office of the Prosecutors but they were informed that the documents they want to share with them are not yet ready and will be ready tomorrow morning.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Musisi has said that all this is being done to delay justice to his clients and that it is aimed at persecuting them for their political beliefs.

Trouble for the accused persons started when Uganda Police Force accused them of plotting to carry out petrol bomb attacks targeting government vehicles and buildings in various places in the country.

Police claimed that the suspects masterminded attacks on Kasubi Royal Tombs, on former Jinja Resident City Commissioner Eric Sakwa in Nakulabye, on Uganda Registration Services Bureau and on Katwe police station among others.

As a result, they were arrested by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence operatives and brought to Court Martial to face justice.

****

URN