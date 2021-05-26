Petrol bomb suspects handed over to police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has handed over the suspects involved in throwing petrol bombs in Kampala to the police force.

At least 11 people were arrested on the eve of President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in for his eighth elective term. Museveni took oath on May 12th at Kololo Independence grounds after emerging winner of the January 14th presidential elections.

Ahead of Museveni’s swearing-in, several incidents of petrol bombs hurled at private and government vehicles were registered in various parts of Kampala. Petrol bombs were thrown in Ntinda, Kireka, Katwe, George Street, Nakulabye and Wakaliga.

Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Special Forces Command and Crime Intelligence swung into action to hunt for petrol bomb culprits. The joint operations and intelligence team on the night of May 11 apprehended eleven people who have since been in custody without trial.

The suspects were detained at CMI headquarters in Mbuya but have since been handed over to police so that they can be prosecuted in courts of law. Uganda Radio Network- URN has reliably been informed that the suspects were received by Crime Intelligence commanded by Brig Chris Damulira and they are currently detained at Special Investigations Division in Kireka.

Charles Twine, the Spokesperson for the Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID, confirmed to URN that police detectives have started adding evidence together so that the accused case files can be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Asked on whether the holding charges of terrorism as earlier mentioned by Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga still stand, Twine said they will conclude on charges to prefer against the suspects after being guided by the office of DPP.

Although Enanga announced 11 suspects, sources said the number has since increased to 15.

The four others allegedly attempted to set Kasubi royal tombs ablaze on the night of May 15th.

However, ASP Twine said he does not have any information on whether more suspects have been arrested.

Some of the suspects arrested during Museveni’s swearing-in include Evan Kiweewa, Steven Mafabi, Richard Nyombi, Dan Kateregga, Yasin Machete, Gordon Sebagala, Sam Kisakye and Ronald Mayiga.

Twine dismissed claims that the suspects were picked because of political reasons. He insists that security agencies acted on intelligence. Twine adds that police and its sister security agencies are not vagabonds to go on picking whoever they come across without evidence.

Petrol bombs have been thrown at Katwe police station, at Uganda Registration Services Bureau –URSB, at George Street in Kampala, at Prime Petrol Station at Gayaza township and Lorris Petrol Station at Sekanyonyi in Mukono.

URN