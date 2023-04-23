Petitioners against new Luwero Bishop shun mediation talks

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPEDENT | A section of Christians who are challenging the election of the fourth Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Luwero have shunned mediation talks.

On April 4th, the House of Bishops elected Rev. Can. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula as the fourth Bishop of Luwero to succeed Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde, who is retiring in July this year after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65.

However, on 11th April, Kenneth R. Kikabi, a congregant at St. Mark’s Cathedral claiming to represent other Christians petitioned Archbishop Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu demanding the nullification of the election results from the House of Bishops for the election of the 4th Bishop of Luwero.

Kikabi explained that the nomination committee from the diocese which selected two candidates when Rev. Kasana emerged as bishop-elect was unlawfully constituted and corrupt.

On Saturday, a section of other Christians led by Luwero Diocesan lawyer Erastus Kibirango invited Kikabi to a meeting at St Mark Cathedral in Luwero town to persuade him to drop the petition in the spirit of promoting unity.

The Christians included heads of the laity, secretaries, elders, and members of mother and father unions among others.

However, Kikabi declined to appear and when they called him on phone, he advised them to meet his personal lawyer at another date.

Kibirango who is also the LCV Chairperson for Luwero said that they wanted to meet Kikabi and his group in face-to-face talks to resolve some issues he is challenging about the elections since they are all Christians of the same church.

He added that they also sought to see the section of Christians whom Kikabi allege to be behind his petition but are not named in the petition to the Archbishop.

Kibirango said that Kikabi was misguided to petition the Archbishop and they wanted to explain to him before they ask him to drop the issue.

Peter Wasswa a congregant from Kiziba Church says that Kikabi could be working for the interests of certain priests who lost the bishop elections.

Patrick Kizito the Chairman of Luwero Diocese Health Board says that a team of Christians has been elected to continue persuading Kikabi to meet them and withdraw the petition.

Kizito listed the Christians as Abraham Luutu, Florence Kawuma, Richard Ssemanda, David Lule Muzzanganda, and Kibirango.

The team is expected to meet the head of the laity at St Mark Cathedral Robert Mugabe on Sunday to ask him to persuade Kikabi to meet them to discuss the matter.

But when reached Kenneth R. Kikabi said he canceled the appointment with concerned Christians because the discussions could affect their petition and the group had no mandate to mediate in the issues at hand.

Kikabi added that the same group had earlier dismissed him as a masquerader and wondered why they now want to meet him.

Kikabi advised the concerned Christians to seek an appointment with their lawyer who will be able to explain and interpret their petition to them.

Archbishop Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu is yet to reply to a petition filed by Kikabi.

Last month, Kikabi through a petition forced the Church of Uganda to nullify the nomination of Abel Sserwanja Merewooma, the parish priest of St Stephens’ Church Kireka in Namirembe Diocese who had been selected as a candidate in the same race.

The church concurred with Kikabi who successfully argued that Merewooma had not served 10 years as a priest to be elected as bishop as enshrined in canon law.

Rev. Can. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on July 16, 2023, at St. Mark’s Cathedral, in Luwero Town Council.

*****

URN