Peter Ssematimba’s rival petitions NRM party chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Engineer Charles Lwanga who lost to Busiro South incumbent Member of Parliament, Peter Ssematimba, in the NRM party primaries has petitioned the party’s national chairperson seeking nullification of the elections.

According to the official results, Ssematimba polled 9,075 votes while Eng Lwanga came second with 4,385 votes. Other contestants were Titus Kiwanuka who garnered 60 votes and Ronald Ssenyondwa 448 votes.

However, Lwanga insists that the results were manipulated. He notes that the results that were tallied are different from what was compiled by his agents. For instance, he cites Bugabo polling station in Katabi town council where Ssematimba got 02 votes but to their surprise, at the tally center the results were altered to 550.

Declaration of results forms from Bussi Islands were not delivered to the tally center due to bad road terrain. The returning officer rather received the results on phone from the electoral officials.

Lwanga’s agents also note that in Semalulu and Kappa villages in Bussi town council, no elections took place, Ssematimba had polled 450 and 500 respectively.

The two aspirants pitched camp at the tally center throughout Friday night with their supporters claiming victory.

The NRM primaries in Wakiso district were characterized by chaos and accusation of voter bribery and inclusion of non-party members in the register which led to fights at different polling stations.

URN