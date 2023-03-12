Pesapal now accepts Airtel Money Payments in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Money and Pesapal Uganda signed a deal to enable acceptance of Airtel Money payments at the Pesapal Sabi point-of-sale machines.

Since its inception in 2009, Pesapal continues to innovate digital payment solutions to accommodate the changing times and the demands of its customers as reiterated by Emmy Rono, Country Manager Uganda.

She reassured that: “We are committed to innovating and offering a secure payment environment while complying with the highest safety standards. In all we do, we think of the customer first. We think, about convenience, efficiency, and security. Our business partners in retail, hospitality, and other sectors, and individual customers will enjoy varied payment options that suit their needs without any limitations.”

This partnership will enable Pesapal’s point-of-sale machine (Sabi POS) merchants to accept Airtel Money payments in addition to Visa and Mastercard. Mobile money has been touted as a revolutionary tool for expanding access to financial services in low-resource environments.