Uganda’s Chemutai wins gold in 3000m steeplechase

Tokyo, Japan | THE INDEPENDENT | Peruth Chemutai has won the Tokyo 2020 3000m Steeplechase gold, becoming the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympics medal.

She also becomes only the third Ugandan to win gold after John Akii-Bua in 1972 and Stephen Kiprotich in 2012.

She completed the race with a personal best and national record of 9:01:45 to bring home the first gold for Uganda at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This brings Uganda’s medal tally to three in the Tokyo Olympics after Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo secured silver and bronze respectively in the 10,000m final.

“I am happy, I am so happy. After my 5th place at the World Championships in Doha, I knew a medal would be possible if I run a good race. Today was a good race. I had my ups and downs in the last two years, but it also made stronger,” Chemutai told GlobalSportcom after the race

Chemutai who came into the race ranked tenth globally, beat the world’s best steeplechase runners who include Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng, Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi and Emma Coburn from the United States.

She also breaks her national record (9:07:94.) in the 3000m steeplechase, a race popularized by Dorcus Inzikuru, who won gold at the World Championships in Helsinki 2005.

UGANDA history at the Olympics

MEDALS BY GAMES

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total 1956 Melbourne 0 0 0 0 1960 Rome 0 0 0 0 1964 Tokyo 0 0 0 0 1968 Mexico City 0 1 1 2 1972 Munich 1 1 0 2 1980 Moscow 0 1 0 1 1984 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 1988 Seoul 0 0 0 0 1992 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 1996 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 2000 Sydney 0 0 0 0 2004 Athens 0 0 0 0 2008 Beijing 0 0 0 0 2012 London 1 0 0 1 2016 Rio de Janeiro 0 0 0 0 Totals (15 games) 2 3 2 7

