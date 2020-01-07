Persons with history of aggression barred from Gen Muntu’s party

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT, a political party championed by Former FDC president Mugisha Muntu has set tough conditions for prospective members and those intending to seek its ticket to contest for various offices.

The party has strictly forbidden the recruitment of persons with a taint of intolerance and any form of political aggression.

Sadat Maseruka, the party’s interim Central Region youth coordinator says they have taken concern of the growing trend of intolerance among the various political groups, conduct that puts the country’s future at stake.

Speaking during a mobilization meeting with ANT youth coordinators from districts of the Greater Masaka region, Masereka said that the party expects its members to exhibit a high sense of political maturity by avoiding confrontational politics.

He indicates that as the country gets closer to the 2021 general elections, many political players are plotting to exploit energies of the youthful population to instigate chaos and violence against their running mates.

Maseruka asked the ANT coordinators to hold themselves as a new breed of politicians, identified with exceptional characters of maturity, as one way of attracting more supporters into the party.

Masereka says that despite the urge to recruit so many members, they cannot compromise their principles on indiscipline, explaining that their party seeks to build a unique identity, capable of transforming the political landscape of the country where effective competition is based on ideology, not aggression.

He asked the youth to raise up and offer themselves and seek leadership responsibilities from within and outside the party, as a direct way of contributing towards building a better future for the country.

Sadick Lukyamuzi, the party coordinator for Bukoto West constituency in Lwengo district appreciated the message as appropriate, however challenging the party leadership to print for them ideology booklets such that can always use them as points of reference.

In the recent past, the country has witnessed scenes of both physical and verbal violence by groups with divergent political opinions. Some of the incidents have included, among others, piercing people’s body parts with nails, pelting bottles and stones to artists over their political beliefs.

