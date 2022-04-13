Persistent dry spell worries farmers in Lwengo district

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Food production in Lwengo district is being threatened by harsh weather conditions. The farmers say they last received rainfall in the first week of March.

The most affected villages include Kyandazima, Kamusoga, Kaikolongo, Kisaana, Kyakabandagala, Kajjalubanda, Kitwekyanjovu, Lwempaama, and Katuulo villages in Lwengo sub-county.

Beans, maize, cassava, cow peas, soybean, and sweet potatoes that were planted ahead of March have withered and some have completely dried up.

Mutwalibu Mugumya, one of the affected farmers in Kyandazima village says that the district lies in the cattle corridor and the soils are not quite dependable without adequate rain. He further adds that their area needs an irrigation project that can support the farmers to grow crops during the dry spell.

Novia Mugabire, another farmer in Kyandazima village says her half-acre garden of maize and beans has withered and does not hope to harvest reasonable yields. She says they may lack what to feed their families.

Enid Kesiga, a potato and maize farmer in Kajjaluganda village says she has no capacity to irrigate her crops. She wants the government and the district agricultural department to intervene by setting up irrigation schemes for farmers.

Mary Jude Namuleme, the Lwengo District Environment Officer says the dry spell has also affected livestock and poultry farmers. She attributed the poor rainfall patterns to the persistent encroachment on wetlands across the district. Namuleme says they lack enough funds to conduct eviction operations across the district.

