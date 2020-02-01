Performing arts changing lives of children born in captivity

Kole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aspects of performing arts are helping young people in Northern Uganda to understand how to appraise situations, think outside the box and be more confident while faced with unfamiliar situations.

This is the basis on which a project titled. In the name of the Father is built; at the crossroads of performance arts, politically relevant theatre, and academic research to give a voice and platform to Children born in captivity and war.

The Ugandan segment, based on Children Born in war in Northern Uganda was initiated in May 2019 with a visit by scholars from Birmingham University. A total of 53 children from the districts of Lira, Otuke and Gulu, all in Northern Uganda were pre-selected and only 16 chosen to benefit from the project.

Simon Olinga, one of the beneficiaries of the project, whose mother was abducted by the Karamojong cattle rustlers in 1990, says he faced a rough time when they returned home in 2012. He says it wasn’t easy for him to dream nor smile but after joining the team, he found his voice and can smile again.

Atim Rose Carlcy, another beneficiary of this project says participating in the project has given her a sense of belonging. Although she dropped out of school in Senior five due to financial constraints, she says the project has greatly changed her life for the better.

Atala Beatrice Mercy, whose mother was among the girls abducted from St Mary’s College Aboke says it wasn’t easy growing up among people who never trusted her. However, through the project, she believes anything is possible.

Darrel Toulon, the Artistic Director for the Alpha Group says these people require a collective activity to improve on their lives after going through an incredibly difficult time.

He furthered explained that the training has been tools to open their eyes, making them aware of their bodies and the whole idea of reconsidering their lives.

He hopes that the few numbers who have undergone the training will be able to take what they have learnt to the next level and implement what they have learnt and try to make what they experienced to not happen to someone else.

